The Cedartown Optimist Club will be “hamming it up” at the group’s annual Ham & Egg Day fundraiser at the Goodyear Civic Center, 108 Prior St., on April 30.
Scheduled from 7-11 a.m., the event is an all-you-can-eat style breakfast of scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, and ham, with a choice of coffee, soft drink, or water to drink. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Plates are also available for carry-out.
Chartered Dec. 4, 1958, the Cedartown Optimist Club has provided continuous service to local youth for more than six decades. The club embodies the motto of Optimist International, “Friend of Youth,” with all local club activities focusing on developing the potential and recognizing the accomplishment of the youth in our community.
To purchase a ticket in advance, contact any Cedartown Optimist Club member. Tickets are also available during normal business hours at Perfect Fit Alterations on South Main Street across from Ideal Bakery, State Farm Insurance across from Burger King and Rudy Woods Appliances on West Avenue.
The club annually raises more than $5,000 from the Ham & Egg Day. All the proceeds benefit the Cedartown Optimist Club’s 20-plus youth-related projects in and around the community.
Among those programs that benefit from the event are Cedartown High School’s Junior Optimist Club, Cedartown Library’s Summer Reading Program, Children in Need of Services, FERST Readers of Polk County, Graduate Polk, Jonah Bag Backpack Program, Junior Optimist Scholarships, Murphy Harpst Homes, Optimist Essay Contest, Polk Livestock Organization, Polk County 4H and Youth Summerfest.