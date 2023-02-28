Cedartown native serves with U.S. Navy helicopter squadron

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Guthrie, a native of Cedartown, joined the Navy in 2021 and serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71 operating out of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Guthrie, a native of Cedartown, serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71, operating out of San Diego, California. The squadron’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.

Guthrie, a 2021 Cedartown High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

