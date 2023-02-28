SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Guthrie, a native of Cedartown, serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71, operating out of San Diego, California. The squadron’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.
Guthrie, a 2021 Cedartown High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy for a better life with the goal to travel the world and to obtain a well-rounded education,” said Guthrie.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Cedartown.
“Back home, I was taught that having a good work ethic and always being open to new opportunities and points of view was very important,” said Guthrie. “Those skills have helped me become the successful sailor I am today and make me a sailor others want to work with”
Today, Guthrie serves with the helicopter squadron that flies the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. The MH-60R is a twin-engine helicopter used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift, and special operations.
“The Navy provides a type of support and aid for smaller, less powerful countries who are not as fortunate as us here in the U.S.,” said Guthrie.
Guthrie has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I am proud to say that I successfully completed a seven-month deployment and made the rank of petty officer third class so young in my career,” said Guthrie.
As Guthrie and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives sailors the opportunity to be part of history,” said Guthrie. “I’m able to give back to my fellow Americans and those who have come before me.”
Guthrie is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“My father, Bruce, has been a strong support in my life,” added Guthrie. “He’s always been there in times of need or to talk things through.”