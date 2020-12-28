Two new lawyers made their first steps into their new roles last week in Polk County as family and friends watched them be sworn in after passing the bar earlier this year.
Morgan McFall, a Cedartown native, and Sarah Morris, her classmate from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, both were sworn in by Polk County Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy during a ceremony in the main courtroom at the Polk County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 21.
McFall was sworn in while standing with her mother, Leslie McFall, and her father, Brad McFall, who held the bible for her to place her hand on. Brad McFall is a partner at Gammon, McFall & Villarreal law firm in Cedartown.
Morris, who lives in Atlanta, was joined by her mother, Mary Anne Morris, her father, Mike Morris, and her husband, Alex Luna, while being sworn in. Mike Morris held the bible for his daughter.
Both Morgan McFall and Sarah Morris began working for Bader Scott Injury Lawyers in June, 2019, as one of the firm’s first law clerks in the Workers’ Compensation department.
Murphy spoke to both women and gave them the charge to be professional and prepared as they go forward in their careers, and to represent themselves and the law with integrity.
Both women completed their official documents to be recognized as lawyers in the state of Georgia and signed Polk County’s book of admitted attorneys.