With an abundance of caution for the safety of our citizens and the officers of the court, and in compliance with guidelines from the State, Chief Municipal Court Judge Andrew B. Roper has announced that all court cases that were scheduled for the City of Cedartown Municipal Court for May 15, May 29 and June 5, 2020 have been cancelled.
Letters will be sent via mail advising those residents of their rescheduled court date. If you are a resident with an upcoming municipal court date, and you do not receive a letter on or before Thursday, May 14th, 2020, please call the Cedartown Police Department at (770)748-4123 and they will let you know your court date.