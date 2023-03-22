Cedartown Middle School student DJ Pace listens to his fellow "city commissioners" while presiding over a mock Cedartown City Commission meeting as commission chair at Cedartown City Hall on Friday, March 17.
Cedartown Middle School student Evelyn Cortes (left) listens to Cedartown City Clerk Mitzi Allen talk about her role in city government following the students' mock Cedartown City Commission meeting at City Hall on Friday, March 17.
A group of Cedartown Middle School students got a personalized look at how local government works when they got to take part in a mock city commission meeting at Cedartown City Hall.
The students, who are in CMS gifted and advanced social studies teacher Matt Foster’s current events class, were hosted by the city of Cedartown on Friday, March 17, and placed in the role of city commissioners and staff to hold a scripted meeting in the commissioner’s room.
Foster, who is in his ninth year as a Cedartown city commissioner, came up with the framework for the agenda and let the students work out the details of the meeting, which included delegates seeking to use city facilities for special events and a short debate on the merits of allowing residents to raise chickens.
Actual City Manager Edward Guzman gave the students an overview of his role in the city government and how each city department works together to keep the city running.
“I encourage you to look at all of the roles in local government and I know you will find something that will interest you,” Guzman said.
Foster reminded the students of a Latin phrase he has in his classroom, “Non nobis solum,” which means “Not for ourselves alone.”
“Stay curious, keep a watch on the news that comes out and know what’s going on in your town,” Foster said. “You are the fabric and the future of our town.”
Prior to the start of the meeting, all of the students who were portraying city commissioners were given the oath of office by Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome and City Clerk Evelyn Cortes handed out copies of the meeting agenda.
Ella Popham served as a delegate seeking permission to use Peek Park for an arts festival and Chris Johnson served as delegate who sought permission to use Bert Wood Park for a summer football camp.
Commission Chairman DJ Pace listened to Commissioner Rohan Kent’s support of an ordinance to make it legal for chickens to be kept inside the city limits, noting that they would be a good source of fertilizer to make lawns look better.
Pace voiced his reservations and called on City Attorney Emir Morillon for his opinion. Morillon said he believed there would be a health hazard in allowing chickens in residential neighborhoods.
The motion to approve the ordinance led to a tie among the four commissioners, with Pace casting the deciding no vote and defeating the ordinance.
Students also had an opportunity to talk to certain city administrators about their roles in government. They ended the noon meeting with pizza and drinks.