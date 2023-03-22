CMS students hold mock city commission meeting as part of lesson

Cedartown Middle School student DJ Pace listens to his fellow "city commissioners" while presiding over a mock Cedartown City Commission meeting as commission chair at Cedartown City Hall on Friday, March 17.

A group of Cedartown Middle School students got a personalized look at how local government works when they got to take part in a mock city commission meeting at Cedartown City Hall.

The students, who are in CMS gifted and advanced social studies teacher Matt Foster’s current events class, were hosted by the city of Cedartown on Friday, March 17, and placed in the role of city commissioners and staff to hold a scripted meeting in the commissioner’s room.

Cedartown Middle School student Ella Popham speaks as a delegate at the mock city commission meeting in front of "city commissioner" Rohan Kent at city hall on Friday, March 17.
Cedartown Middle School student Evelyn Cortes (left) listens to Cedartown City Clerk Mitzi Allen talk about her role in city government following the students' mock Cedartown City Commission meeting at City Hall on Friday, March 17.
Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman discusses his role in the city's government with Cedartown Middle School students before their mock city commission meeting at city hall on Friday, March 17.
