Cedartown marks Ga. Arbor Day with completion of Northview Cemetery project

Cedartown Tree Commission ex-officio and arborist Roger Cauthen talks about the Georgia Tree Council and Georgia Forestry Commission’s ReLeaf Program grant that helped the city plant new trees at Northview Cemetery.
Cedartown officials last week planted the final tree in the project to return Northview Cemetery to its former splendor, and they invited some people who will get to watch it grow through the years.
As a celebration of Georgia’s Arbor Day, Westside Elementary School’s Junior Beta Club attended a program at the cemetery on Feb. 28 to learn about the efforts to bring trees back to the property after several large trees were damaged or destroyed during severe storms in March 2021.
The students learned about the Georgia Tree Council ReLeaf Program, which provided the city with a $7,000 grant to replace the trees, the significance of trees in the environment and were able to help at the end by shoveling dirt around the tree.
Cedartown tree commission ex-officio and arborist Roger Cauthen told the story of the former trees in the cemetery, and how they most likely were planted when the cemetery was established in 1947.
Cauthen said that the trees that were toppled during the storm were water oaks and close to the end of their lifespan, but people in the community were still saddened by their sudden disappearance from the landscape.
“They enjoyed the trees that were here. They appreciated the trees,” Cauthen told the students. “But once those trees were gone, it was just a stark reminder of how significant those trees were when they were here.”
The city was awarded one of the 2022 grants through the ReLeaf Program to purchase 49 saplings and young trees. Public works crews had been planting them in the city-owned cemetery over the last few months.
The ReLeaf Program is a grant opportunity designed to help communities replant trees that have been damaged or destroyed through storms.
Cauthen noted that the trees that have been planted were done so in places to avoid any future complications, including interfering with burial plots, infrastructure and the driveway through the cemetery.
“They’re not necessarily evenly distributed, but they’re randomly distributed where we had an opportunity to plant a tree,” he said.
David Long with the Georgia Tree Council talked to the students about the services the council and the Georgia Forestry Commission provide, and noted that Cedartown had qualified as a Tree City U.S.A. for the 29th straight year.
Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman greeted the students and read the Arbor Day proclamation approved by the Cedartown City Commission at its February meeting, while Cedartown Tree Commission member and retired educator June Beck organized a special tree-centric skit in which the students participated.
The city’s public works department employees then helped move the tree into place and completed planting it following the program.