Cedartown marks Ga. Arbor Day with completion of Northview Cemetery project

Westside Elementary Junior Beta Club students helped plant the final tree to complete the reforestation project at Cedartown’s Northview Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

 Aimee Madden City of Cedartown

Cedartown officials last week planted the final tree in the project to return Northview Cemetery to its former splendor, and they invited some people who will get to watch it grow through the years.

As a celebration of Georgia’s Arbor Day, Westside Elementary School’s Junior Beta Club attended a program at the cemetery on Feb. 28 to learn about the efforts to bring trees back to the property after several large trees were damaged or destroyed during severe storms in March 2021.

Cedartown Tree Commission ex-officio and arborist Roger Cauthen talks about the Georgia Tree Council and Georgia Forestry Commission’s ReLeaf Program grant that helped the city plant new trees at Northview Cemetery.
Students in Westside Elementary’s Junior Beta Club help plant a young tree at Cedartown’s Northview Cemetery as part of the city’s Arbor Day celebration Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Ryan Bridges with Cedartown Public Works uses a backhoe to dig the main hole for a young swamp chestnut oak at Northview Cemetery as part of the city’s Arbor Day celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
