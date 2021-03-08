Authorities are looking for assistance in capturing a Cedartown man they believe was a member of a crew that robbed an armored truck in South Carolina in January.
Quantavius Deshawn Murphy, 20, is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny connected to the theft.
The city of Cedartown released information about Murphy on Monday afternoon provided by the FBI field office in Columbia, South Carolina, in an attempt to help find him. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Murphy’s arrest.
According to FBI materials, Murphy was a member of a crew allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an armored truck on Jan. 16 at a Bank of America ATM in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Murphy and his associates allegedly emptied the armored truck and stole Bank of America funds. Investigators believe Murphy is in the Atlanta area and is armed and dangerous. He is also suspected of still having a large portion of the money stolen in the robbery.
Murphy is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes standing at 6-feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds.
The FBI is asking anyone with information on Murphy or his location to contact its Columbia office at 803-551-4200 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.