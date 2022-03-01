A Cedartown man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in jail after pleading guilty this week in the death of a Rome High School student in a late-night wreck in June 2018.
Kemarion Washington, a rising tenth grade student at Rome High School, and his brother Brent Washington, a rising seventh grader Rome Middle School, were both passengers in a Nissan Rogue driven by Steven Kyle Timms around 11 p.m. on June 15, 2018.
The vehicle reportedly was traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on Kimwood Drive in Cedartown when it struck a cement and brick mailbox nearly head on and flipped several times, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The resulting collision led to the death of Kemarion Washington and serious injuries to Washington's younger brother. Timms, now 22, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana, and charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle along with several traffic charges.
Timms pleaded guilty in Polk County Superior Court on Monday, according to the Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy sentenced Timms to serve 10 years on each count to be served concurrently.
The Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney’s Office added that neither of the victims in the case had been using any drugs prior to the wreck.
According to a release from the DA’s office, Timms turned to the victim's family during the plea and apologized, adding that he wished he could turn back time.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Washington and hope the disposition of this case brings some closure in their loss," said Jaeson Smith, chief assistant district attorney.
Timms, along with another teenage passenger, were not injured in the wreck.