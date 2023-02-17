A Cedartown man succumbed to injuries sustained in a wreck involving a Polk County Police officer Thursday evening on Rockmart Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
According to the GSP:
The officer was in a patrol vehicle traveling east on Rockmart Highway around 7 p.m. approaching Hutto Road with his emergency equipment activated as he was responding to a call.
Britt Madden Sr. was driving a gray Dodge Charger and was stopped on Hutto Road at Rockmart Highway attempting to cross the roadway going north to get to Lindsey Chapel Road.
Madden, 79, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the roadway where he was struck by the patrol car. He was taken to Atrium Health Floyd where he was pronounced dead.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident, which is still ongoing.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd reported that the officer involved was doing okay Friday morning.
