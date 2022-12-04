Cedartown man dies after being shot in altercation By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email Dec 4, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are investigating a shooting in western Polk County that occurred Sunday afternoon and left one man dead.According to Polk County Police:An altercation between two armed men in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road around 4 p.m. in Sunday. Mark Adam Griffin, 42, was shot during the altercation and subsequently died from his injuries.No one has been arrested at this time as the investigation continues.Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the other party involved in the shooting voluntarily called 911 and is cooperating fully with investigators. His name is not being released at this time.According to social media, Griffin lived in Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Stewart Author email Follow Jeremy Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 3 injured in plane mishap near Regent; incident disrupts power, traffic 38 min ago 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball standings, schedules 38 min ago Jimmy Garoppolo's season ends with foot fracture on 49ers' opening series 40 min ago Arizona LB Jerry Roberts granted extra year of eligibility, set to return in 2023 42 min ago West Virginia week in history 42 min ago Wells Fargo to close downtown Tucson branch office 44 min ago Ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen gets warm welcome in his latest cold-weather NBA stop 44 min ago Cedartown man dies after being shot in altercation 44 min ago Trending Now Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.