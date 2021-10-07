Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Cedartown man Tuesday wanted for a Sept. 27 arson on Aubie Lane in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tobias Steven Cohner Fuller, 25, was seen by a female subject standing outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m. pouring gas on the side of her residence.
Fuller lit the fire, causing damage to the window and side of the home. Fuller also set fire to the female's children's toys outside. Police determined that Fuller was aware the female and her children were inside the house when he set the fires. The children were visibly upset and scared while officers were on scene.
Fuller is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony cruelty to children excessive physical or mental pain - first degree, reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property and arson in the first degree. He is being held without bond.