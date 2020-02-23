February is a busy month at the Cedartown Library, and whether interested in learning the ins and outs of using a computer or simply watching a movie, events have been planned for kids, teens, and adults of all ages.
This week's activities include a story time session on Monday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., a computer class on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., a gaming session for teens at 4 p.m. also on Feb. 27, a sit and stitch session on Friday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m., and a jump rope contest on Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 11 a.m.
The events are free to attend, and sign-ups for activities that require them can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown. Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Outside of holidays, locals can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cedartown Library also has a host of other resources such as quiet study areas and meeting rooms, and for those in need of technology, there are computers, printers, fax machines, and more.
Additional information about the library and it's events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.