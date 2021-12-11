Cedartown Legion gives over $12,000 to sheriff Christmas program

Cedartown American Legion Post 86 Post Commander Kenneth Roberts (left) presents a check for $12,684 to Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon for the agency's Toy Express program on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Cedartown American Legion Post 86 delivered a sizable donation to the Polk County Sheriff’s Toy Express program last week.
Post Commander Kenneth Roberts presented a check to Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon for $12,684 prior to the group’s meeting on Thursday. The amount is nearly double what the group donated last year and is the most ever, according to Blackmon.
Members of the local American Legion donated money and sold barbecue plates to raise the record amount, and The American Legion national organization gave funds as well.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Toy Express program provides toys and clothes to children in Polk County during Christmas through donations from local businesses and individuals.
Monetary donations, as well as new, unwrapped toys, are collected throughout November and December to be able to give to families in need. Several businesses in Cedartown and Rockmart are collection points for toys.
Blackmon said they provided toys to 275 children last year and are expected to have close to 300 registered for the program this year. The sheriff’s office confirms a family’s need before providing gifts and each child who is registered gets a brand new winter coat as well.