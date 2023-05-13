Cedartown kicks off campaign to build new Peek Park playground

Cedartown Junior Service League member Kristen Miller (second from left) presents a check to Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman along with City Commissioner Matt Foster (left) and Commission Chair Jessica Payton (right) for the new Peek Park playground at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival on April 29.
The stone bridge at Big Spring and the buildings of downtown Cedartown will get the kid-sized treatment for the new playground being proposed for Peek Park.
Cedartown officials kicked off the “Play at Peek!” campaign recently, reaching out to businesses and residents to help fund and eventually build the reimagined playscape at the premier city park on College Street.
The new design will replace the current playground in the park, which was built 24 years ago through the efforts of several community members and area businesses. Plans are in place to recognize those volunteers in the new playground and honor them for their initial contributions.
The concept was publicly unveiled at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival on April 29. The Cedartown Junior Service League presented the city with the very first donation towards the project that day in the form of a check for $5,000.
“Folks may not realize it, but the current playground is over 20 years old,” Cedartown City Commission Chair Jessica Payton said.
“More than two decades have passed since the current play structure at Peek Park was constructed. The volunteers that worked together to build that playground have enjoyed watching their children, maybe even their grandchildren, benefit from healthy outdoor play.”
The new playground’s design was developed after the city asked more than 300 Cedartown elementary school students what features should be incorporated into it.
While the standard swings and slides came up several times, there were also calls for more modern playground equipment like zip lines, places for smaller kids to play, and spinning rides.
After going through the responses, the city worked with consultant Leathers & Associates, the same company community members used to build the existing playground 24 years ago.
The new design will feature a dual racing zip line, ADA accessible merry-go-round, rubberized surfacing throughout the playground, playhouses that resemble downtown Cedartown architecture, a replica of the Big Spring bridge, snake slide, crawl tunnel, expression swings, therapeutic swings, a sectioned off tot lot for smaller children, a picnic area and more.
“This playground has long outlived its service to our smallest residents,” Payton said. “It’s time for a different group of volunteers to step up and create a new playground for another generation.”
The new playground is set to be built next spring and, just like last time, it is set to be a community effort. From fundraising to the actual build week, volunteers will be needed. Local industry, businesses, civic clubs, moms and dads, grandparents, kids — all hands will need to be on deck.
Personalized fence pickets are being sold for $100. Custom bricks are being sold for $250. Forms and online payment for pickets and bricks, as well as a volunteer form, can be found at www.playatpeek.org.
There are many areas for volunteers, from fundraising to the actual construction of the playground.
The fence pickets that surround the current playground will be reincorporated into the picnic area of the new playground, and the city will also offer residents a chance to obtain their picket if they wish to keep it in their possession. Bricks purchased during the original build will remain and be integrated into the new design.