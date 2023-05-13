Cedartown kicks off campaign to build new Peek Park playground

The current playground at Peek Park in Cedartown was built in the late 1990s through a partnership with community volunteers and businesses.

 Jeremy Stewart

The stone bridge at Big Spring and the buildings of downtown Cedartown will get the kid-sized treatment for the new playground being proposed for Peek Park.

Cedartown officials kicked off the “Play at Peek!” campaign recently, reaching out to businesses and residents to help fund and eventually build the reimagined playscape at the premier city park on College Street.

Cedartown Junior Service League member Kristen Miller (second from left) presents a check to Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman along with City Commissioner Matt Foster (left) and Commission Chair Jessica Payton (right) for the new Peek Park playground at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival on April 29.
