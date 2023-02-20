Cedartown honors top city employees for 2023

Dawn Neal (center) receives the city of Cedartown’s Emily Shaw Administrative Award while joined by City Commission Chair Jessica Payton (left) and City Clerk Mitzi Allen at the Feb. 13 city commission meeting.
Dawn Neal (center) receives the city of Cedartown’s Emily Shaw Administrative Award while joined by City Commission Chair Jessica Payton (left) and City Clerk Mitzi Allen at the Feb. 13 city commission meeting.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
The city of Cedartown recognized its own at the monthly meeting of the city commission on Monday, Feb.13, by handing out its 2023 employee awards.
A certificate was presented to the top employee in city administration, public works and public safety. Each was selected after a nomination and voting process among each department.
The Emily Shaw Administrative Award was presented to Dawn Neal, while the Bobby Alexander Public Works Award was presented to Jerry W. Jackson and the Ray Merritt Public Safety Award was presented to Cedartown firefighter Austin Temple.
City Clerk Mitzi Allen called Neal “the face of the city,” adding that when someone comes into city hall they see her first. “She makes me better, and we can count on her to do whatever we need done,” Allen said.
Public Works Director Matthew Wray wrote comments regarding Jackson that were read by City Manager Edward Guzman.
“This individual does so much that I really don’t even know what departments he belongs to. He should be a department of his own. The ‘Get it done fast, No complaints’ department,” he read. “When I ask him to help with something I never have to remind him or worry about if it will get done. When he says he will do it, he will do it.”
Temple, who has a family tradition of firefighting, has recently been recognized as the Cedartown Exchange Club Cedartown Firefighter of the Year and the Polk County Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.
“When I was told who had got the public safety award, it wasn’t a surprise to me,” Cedartown Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Watters said. “Austin has been with us for about four years now and came in with his feet on the ground ready to work.”