Cedartown honors top city employees for 2023

The city of Cedartown recognized its own at the monthly meeting of the city commission on Monday, Feb.13, by handing out its 2023 employee awards.

A certificate was presented to the top employee in city administration, public works and public safety. Each was selected after a nomination and voting process among each department.

