City honors fire chief on eve of his retirement

Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White (left) and his son, Cedartown Police Cpl. Bryce Momon, look over the special plaque presented to White during his retirement reception Thursday, March 30.

 Jeremy Stewart

EDITOR’S NOTE: The city of Cedartown hosted a retirement reception for Fire Chief Felix White at Cedartown City Hall on Thursday, March 30, before his official retirement from the city on March 31. The following is a special article from the city about White’s time with the fire department.

If a firefighter’s helmet could talk, what a story it would tell us. It would describe the trainings and the tests. It would recount the adrenaline filled moments of pulling someone to safety with the choking heat of a fire at your back. It would describe the struggle to bring a steady calm to a scene of chaos and panic. It would explain the difficulty of how to quickly provide critical medical care but still remember to slowly speak words of comfort.

A special plaque listing Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White's milestone dates as a Cedartown firefiighter was presented to him at his retirement reception Thursday, March 30.
Cedartown firefighters join Fire Chief Felix White and his son, Cedartown Police Cpl. Bryce Momon, in presenting White with a special plaque during his retirement reception Thursday, March 30.
Retiring Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White (second from left) joins the citiy's previous three fire chiefs for a photo during his retirement reception Thursday, March 30. Shown are Sammy Stephens (from left), White, Kenneth Roberts and Darrell "Scooter" Stephens.
