The trial of an Aragon man accused in a fatal hit-and-run that led to the death of Eric Keais in 2019 has been delayed again after the defendant requested a bench trial.

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and misdemeanor reckless conduct stemming from the incident that occurred on North Main Street in Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In