The trial of an Aragon man accused in a fatal hit-and-run that led to the death of Eric Keais in 2019 has been delayed again after the defendant requested a bench trial.
Ralph “Ryan” Dover III is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and misdemeanor reckless conduct stemming from the incident that occurred on North Main Street in Cedartown.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin on May 15 in Polk County Superior Court with Cobb County Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark presiding. Dover’s attorney, Brian McWhorter, filed a jury trial waiver with the court clerk’s office on April 27 requesting a bench trial.
Court Clerk Stacie Baines confirmed the new trial date of July 24. Clark, a retired Cobb County Superior Court judge, was selected to preside over the trial after Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Mark Murphy recused himself early in the case’s history.
According to reports, Dover was driving in the area of Frances Drive on the evening of Sept. 11, 2019, when he allegedly struck Keais, who was riding a bicycle. The incident sparked a series of events that included Dover allegedly calling State Rep. Trey Kelley, a local attorney, and reporting that he had hit something while driving.
Kelley then called Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome before a Cedartown Police sergeant arrived at the scene and discovered Keais lying in a ditch and dispatching emergency personnel to the scene. He was pronounced dead later that night at an area hospital.
A Polk County Coroner’s report listed Keais’ cause of death on the death certificate as homicide by hit and run and stated that Keais was struck by a vehicle driven by Dover. It said that Keais was struck at 8:20 p.m., but the officer didn’t call for ambulance and fire service until 9:26 p.m.
An order for a psychiatric evaluation on Dover was submitted by the defense last April and was approved with no objection by the district attorney’s office. The purpose of the evaluation, according to the order, is to determine if Dover is able to comprehend the nature of the charges against him and whether or not he would be able to properly recall the events of the night the incident occurred, among other reasons.
Kelley was initially indicted for reckless conduct in connection with the incident, but a judge dismissed the charge in December 2021 stating in a ruling that Kelley was not directly involved in the crash.
In addition, the judge wrote that the indictment, even if true, did not accuse Kelley of any actions that constitute a crime.