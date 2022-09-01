Cedartown gets ARC grant for Lankford Corner building

Cedartown city officials announced the awarding of a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission recently that will help turn a vacant lot in south downtown Cedartown into a new multi-use building and events venue.

 Jeremy Stewart

A new structure to help bring more attention and activity to the south end of downtown Cedartown is closer to reality thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The city of Cedartown was selected to receive the grant to help construct Lankford Corner at The Silver Comet — a thoughtfully designed, large-capacity indoor and outdoor event venue — located in a parcel of land along Ware Street between College Street and Main Street.

The area where Lankford Corner at The Silver Comet will be built is next to Main Street and along the Silver Comet Trail next to the railroad that runs under the old College Street Bridge.
