Cedartown gets ARC grant for Lankford Corner building

Cedartown city officials announced the awarding of a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission recently that will help turn a vacant lot in south downtown Cedartown into a new multi-use building and events venue.
A new structure to help bring more attention and activity to the south end of downtown Cedartown is closer to reality thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The city of Cedartown was selected to receive the grant to help construct Lankford Corner at The Silver Comet — a thoughtfully designed, large-capacity indoor and outdoor event venue — located in a parcel of land along Ware Street between College Street and Main Street.
The building will be located on land that was donated by the late Jim and Jean Lankford, lifelong community champions and supporters of downtown Cedartown. The land is situated across from the Cedartown Depot on South Main Street and runs parallel to The Silver Comet Trail.
“Lankford Corner at The Silver Comet is the centerpiece of the city of Cedartown’s effort to revitalize the southern section of downtown Cedartown,” City Manager Edward Guzman said in a release. “This project will usher in a new era of daily activity for the southside of our city.”
City officials say the project will foster economic growth through the generation of income and encouragement of downtown occupancy as well as increase walkability in the downtown corridor. The facility will bridge the gap between Cedartown’s downtown district and the scenic and well-traveled Silver Comet Trail. Lankford Corner will also serve as the home of the future Cedartown Farmer’s Market.
Programming for the event center will include moving existing events and festivals to the campus, allowing these already established events to grow, according to the city. Business development classes and workshops will be held at the facility, as well as corporate gatherings and civic meetings. The venue will also serve as a staging area for national and statewide athletic events that promote use of the Silver Comet Trail.
With the capability of housing more than 300 guests, Lankford Corner will boast large roll-up doors, creating a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor. The facility itself will carry a large footprint, however the entire Lankford Corner concept will encompass the entire 1-acre downtown location. A catering kitchen, reception area and restrooms are part of the overall design. Food truck parking, public parking and intentional and inviting rest areas are features of the outdoor area.
“I am thrilled that the City of Cedartown will be able to use this grant money for such a great project that will positively impact not only our downtown, but provide a space for the entire community to come together for special events,” Cedartown City Commission Chair Andrew Carter said. “This project will completely transform a blighted, vacant parcel in the heart of downtown, and at the same time leverage two of the community’s greatest local assets — Historic Downtown Cedartown and The Silver Comet Trail.”
Design aspects are being led by Rome-based CEVIAN Design Lab. The anticipated completion date is late 2024.
“It was definitely a 100-percent team effort on this grant, from the early beginnings to approval,” Guzman said. “I would like to thank city staff, the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and Gov. Brian Kemp. We’re excited to see what this project has in store for our community.”