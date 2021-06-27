The dedication and devotion shown by the members of Polk County’s law enforcement community who were commended by their peers forced a local civic group to rethink the way they do things.
The Exchange Club of Cedartown held its annual Officer of the Year banquet on Thursday, June 24, at Cherokee Golf and Country Club, and rebuked past tradition by naming each of the four officers nominated by their respective departments as the club’s 2021 Officers of the Year.
“In the past, we usually presented one with the Officer of the Year award, but when we got the nominations and started to look at them all we had a good discussion,” said Dan Riley, the club’s treasurer. “After what all of our local law enforcement have been through as a whole in the last year, and we’re so thankful to have each of you in our community, we decided to present each nominee with an award.”
Earning the group’s honor this year are Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Adcock, Polk County Police Detective Brandy Brady, Cedartown Police officer Naomi Quiroz and Rockmart Police officer Daniel Jones.
Each award recipient at the event was introduced by their highest-ranking supervisor.
Adcock Started at the sheriff's office in 2009 and has had several duties with the department, but Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats the most significant has been his time with the inmate work detail program at the jail.
"I wish I had two more of him for all of our details. He is top notch,” Moats said. “The main reason we nominated David is because he's not only a deputy and a babysitter for all of these guys on work detail, but he's a teacher. He has taught so many of these inmates a trade. And they use these trades, they go out and get jobs, and they don't come back to my jail.”
Moats said Adcock has saved the county "hundreds of thousands of dollars" using inmates to spearhead certain projects, such as new fencing around all of the trailheads on the Silver Comet Trail.
"He's just a very loyal employee and we're proud to have him, and he's done so much for this community," Moats said.
Brady’s specialty is crimes against children and he works a lot in the community with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said Brady, who is his senior investigator, helps to track down and arrest those who are predators of young children, taking pictures and putting them online for sale, also those who seek to meet a young girl for illegal purposes.
He took out over 500 warrants last year for people committing crimes against children in the county.
"He's an asset to this community and an asset to this department. His integrity is above reproach,” Dodd said. “Anytime you call him, day or night, he answers the phone. He comes out immediately, and no matter what task you give him he's there."
Quiroz was first introduced to the Cedartown Police Department through its Explorer program, which gives teenagers a chance to learn about law enforcement through hands-on learning and activities.
When she decided to go into law enforcement, she joined up with the CPD and became an asset to not just the department but to the county and community as well.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome pointed out that Quiroz is fluent in Spanish and provides an invaluable service to her fellow officers and other law enforcement agencies in the county by being a translator in certain situations.
"Most of the hires that we've had over the last many years we've been proud of, none more so than her,” Newsome said. “She's a fearless, courageous police officer, but she also shows compassion. She gives of herself above and beyond the call of duty.”
Jones, who was unable to attend the banquet, received a glowing letter of recommendation from Rockmart Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Fuller that persuaded the club to honor him as well.
"Officer Jones has turned out to be one of the most outstanding officers I have had the privilege of serving with and supervising,” Fuller said. “He is consistently impeccable with his uniform and gear. He is considered highly intelligent, and he is a true servant on this job. Officer Jones shows much empathy and discretion when dealing with citizens.”
Fuller went on to state that Jones has been commended and recognized by other public safety departments for his willingness to provide aid and perform CPR on citizens in need. He has also been selected to become Rockmart's future K9 officer and has been in the forefront of the department's fundraising efforts to establish a K9 unit.
The Exchange Club of Cedartown continues to promote service and community involvement through its many projects and programs, including the annual Polk County Fair, which will return this September after having to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group meets every Thursday at 6 p.m.