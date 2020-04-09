The Cedartown Development Authority. needs to have a quick session over the phone that'll go into an executive session to discuss real estate matters.
The 11:30 a.m. conference call is a rarity for the city's development authority, who usually gather in person for such discussions relating to potential buyers or sellers of property.
The Polk County Commission is also hosting a called session at 5 p.m. Inter today on a Development Authority-related Matter on a video conference.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.