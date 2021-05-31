The Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts competition dance team had a very busy school season. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team still got to compete in three national dance competitions while under pandemic regulations.
The first competition, Star Talent National Competition in Carrollton, was in late March where the team won four gold medal awards.
The next competition was in April and was the Platinum National Talent Competition in Carrollton where the team brought home a High Gold Award along with a Duo/Trio Junior fifth place award for Shelby Lynn Wilkes and Mylee Tims. A Grand Prize first place award for the Duo/Trio Teen Division was won by sisters Ariana Klemke and Heaven Klemke.
The last competition was on May 9 in Atlanta, Kids Artistic Revue National Dance Competition. The competition team earned a Top First Place Award, Duo/Trio Junior Top First Place Award by Shelby Lynn Wilkes and Mylee Tims, Duo/Trio Pre-Teen by Katlyn Smith and Alexis Turner won a Top First Place Award and another Duo/Trio Teen Top First Place Award went to Ariana and Heaven Klemke.
The team also won a Judges’ Award for “Most Entertaining Performance.”
Members of the competition team are: Glynna Ruth Anderson, Tate Reeves, Macie Duggan, Ariana Klemke, Shelby Lynn Wilkes, Heaven Klemke, Katelyn Smith, Alexis Turner, Emily Folsom, Mylee Tims and Mollie Johnson. All are from Rockmart and Cedartown.
Coaches for the teams are: Denise Davis Johnson, Director & Owner of the Academy, Tori Hughes and Sara Smith.
The Academy is searching for more talented experienced members to join the team. Anyone interested can call the Academy for audition information. Registration is now being accepted for summer programs and the 2021-2022 School Term.
This December for Christmas the Academy, along with the Cherokee Ballet Theatre, will present The Nutcracker. The academy’s annual Spring Recital will be held June 6 at 3 p.m. at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale at the auditorium. For tickets, call the auditorium at 770-748-4168.
For more information about classes in tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, lyrical and acrotumbling, call 470-222-9005. The academy accepts boys and girls ages 2 and up and enrollment is now underway.