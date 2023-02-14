Cedartown company produces Super Bowl champion shirts

Cedarstream Marketing Director Kim Moates (left) and Vice President of Marketing Jenny Burch display the design printed at the Cedartown facility celebrating the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City fans ready to commemorate their football team’s win in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII could be picking up a shirt printed in Cedartown.
Employees at The Cedarstream Company were working early Monday morning to prepare their order of shirts marking the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It is just the most recent example of the homegrown business getting a chance to produce shirts for big games.
“We feel so humbled every time we have the opportunity to do this after where we started with a small shop run by two people and now we’re printing for these big companies. It’s what you hope and dream of. It’s incredible,” said Jamie Morris, co-owner.
Cedarstream is now in its 36th year of operations in Polk County after the company first began in a small office in the 400 block of downtown Cedartown. It now operates out of a 40,000 square-foot facility in Cedartown’s North Business Park.
“We have so many connections now with companies we print for, some of which we’re not really able to discuss. But we appreciate them trusting us with their images and products,” Morris said.
Cedarstream Director of Marketing Kim Moates said the company produced between 5,000 and 6,000 shirts with the NFL-approved design naming Kansas City as the Super Bowl LVII champions. The facility is equipped with 11 automatic presses and is able to package orders for shipping out across the region to get merchandise out to stores quickly following a championship.
This was just the most recent championship shirt that Cedarstream has printed for national brands like the NFL and MLB. The local business has printed shirts for AFC and NFC title games, the World Series and the College Football Playoff Championship.
The Chiefs’ 38-35 triumph over the Eagles was seen by an average audience of 113 million viewers across all platforms on FOX, making it the third most-watched show in history and highest since the 2017 Super Bowl when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.