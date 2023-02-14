Cedartown company produces Super Bowl champion shirts

Cedarstream in Cedartown has printed championship shirts for several sporting events, including AFC and NFC title games, the World Series and the College Football Playoff Championship.

 Jeremy Stewart

Kansas City fans ready to commemorate their football team’s win in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII could be picking up a shirt printed in Cedartown.

Employees at The Cedarstream Company were working early Monday morning to prepare their order of shirts marking the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It is just the most recent example of the homegrown business getting a chance to produce shirts for big games.

Cedarstream employee Linda Pollard takes another shirt from a nearby stack to place into a machine that folds each one to prepare them for packaging at the company's Cedartown facility.
Shirts make their way through one of 11 automatic presses at Cedarstream in Cedartown to become a Kansas City Chiefs' fan's memento of their win in Super Bowl LVII.
Cedarstream Marketing Director Kim Moates (left) and Vice President of Marketing Jenny Burch display the design printed at the Cedartown facility celebrating the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs.
