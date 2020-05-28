The Cedartown City Commission will be gathering at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1 to decide on an emergency purchase that will be needed as soon as possible for wastewater treatment, according to City Manager Bill Fann.
Fann explained that a clarifier - which helps process wastewater before it is returned back to Cedar Creek - went down and if approved by the commission for the emergency purchase will still require months before delivery is made.
It is needed to decrease the chance of the system's other clarifier going down and making wastewater processing near impossible.
No other votes or business is expected for the June 1 special called session. Fann did add that a work session is being held as well to discuss a study done on wastewater treatment that requires the City Commission's attention.