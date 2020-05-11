The Cedartown City Commission is finally coming back together as a full group, and the public is being allowed to attend as well - with caveats.
With a Public Hearing required on a conditional use request for 1108 N. Main St., Cedartown from Jesse Starnes for a church, the city will allow just for tonight members of the public to attend the upcoming meeting at 6 p.m.
However, anyone who wishes to attend will have to follow all social distancing requirements, plus wear a mask and sanitize their hands before being allowed inside the room.
Commissioners will have a light agenda for the evening besides the public hearing, with a report planned from City Manager Bill Fann, and only four items for new business.
Those include a vote on the slate of District 1 officers for the Georgia Municipal Association's 2020-21 board, giving proxy for Georgia Municipal Association votes to whichever commissioner is elected to serve in that role, the conditional use request for 110 N. Main St., and approval of a supplemental agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation with the city to be able to receive additional CARES Act funding through the state.