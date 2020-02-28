The Cedartown City Commission is back to work this coming Monday with a trio of items on their agenda for a work session.
Among the work that the board is set to tackle is coming back to a rescheduled item from GFL/Waste Industries presentation that was set to happen during the February work session, but was postponed at the beginning of the month.
The Commission is also set to hear from the Polk County Historical Society and is set to have a discussion on the city's surveillance camera protocols.
Commissioners will be gathering at city hall for the work session starting at 6 p.m. on March 2.