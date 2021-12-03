COLUMBUS— A step forward for the Cedartown Bulldogs became their final step for the 2021 season.
After reaching the state semifinals for the first time in 20 years and a year after getting to the quarterfinals under first-year head coach Jamie Abrams, Cedartown came up short to Carver-Columbus, 22-21.
The game, played at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Friday night, saw Cedartown build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on the strength of running back and Georgia commit CJ Washington.
Carver came back to tie the game in the second quarter and threatened to go ahead just before halftime, but the Tigers ran out of time after converting on fourth-and-6 and getting to the Cedartown 36- yard line.
Cedartown (11-2) had a 74- years touchdown drive in the third quarter kept alive by a acrobatic catch by Donald Knight from Reece Tanner on fourth-and-4.
Washington had his biggest run of the game two plays later as he took to the left end and go 33 yards into the end zone. Mario Maldonado made his third of three extra points to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-14.
Carver (12-1) stopped Cedartown on fourth-and-1 on the Tigers' 34 to end a Bulldog possession that ate 9 minutes and 26 seconds off the clock.
The Bulldogs stepped up on defense and forced the Tigers to face fourth-and-1, but running back Jaiden Credle slipped through the middle and found a clear path 55 yards for a touchdown.
Carver quarterback Devin Riles pushed his way over the goal line for the two-point conversion to make it 22-21 with 2:27 left in the game.
Cedartown went three-and-out on the ending drive after having a solid kickoff return by Khamarion Davis called back because of a penalty, and Carver took three knees to run the clock down to 11 seconds.
A Tiger punt put the Bulldogs back on offense with two seconds left. Tanner attempted a short throw to begin a possible comeback play, but it fell incomplete.
Carver moves on to play Benedictine in the Class 4A state championship game after the Cadets defeated North Oconee 42-32.