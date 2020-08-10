A recent operation by local law enforcement turned up illegal practices by employees at six Cedartown convenience stores who sold vaping products to a minor.
According to a press release from the City of Cedartown, six Cedartown convenience store clerks were cited last week during a compliance check initiated by the Cedartown Police Department.
A 16-year-old non resident of Polk County assisted the department with the compliance check, which was conducted after law enforcement received several complaints regarding the ability of minors to purchase vaping products at several local stores.
In each instance where the teen purchased the products, no attempt was made to verify the buyer’s age. It is illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under the age of 21.
Cedartown officials will present the results of the compliance check to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The state department will review the information and determine the next course of action.
The compliance check involved a total of 24 stores. The clerks who were cited worked at Sallu Inc., 804 East Ave.; G&S Café, 1016 East Ave., Eli’s Mini Mart, 1327 S. Main St.; Cedartown 101 LLC (Sunoco Food Mart), 731 N. Main St.; Madi Food Mart, 803 N. Main St.; and Threewood Trader (Jimmy’s Food Mart), 844 N. Main St.
Vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or e-cigs), and e-pipes are some of the many terms used to describe electronic nicotine delivery systems. These products use an “e-liquid” that may contain nicotine, as well as varying compositions of flavorings, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and other ingredients. The liquid is heated to create an aerosol that the user inhales.
The release recognized the Cedartown Police Department's appreciation to the Polk County Drug Task Force for their assistance during the operation.