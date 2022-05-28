Cedartown Class of ‘22 sets graduation rate record amid challenges

Individually, the Cedartown High School class of 2022 is made up of several successful students with their own stories of achievement and perseverance. As one group, those traits are multiplied.
What started with Principal Scott Hendrix asking the class to raise the bar at CHS as they entered as freshmen in the summer of 2018 ended Saturday morning with the group recording the highest graduation percentage in the history of the school at 88%.
“You have excelled in all areas of competition. From local athletic teams and individuals that have won region championships, to others that went deep in the state playoffs. Many of you have excelled in SkillsUSA competitions, literary competitions, and even international debates. Without a doubt, the class of 2022 has raised the bar and set high expectations for any class that follows it,” Hendrix said in his address to the graduates.
More than 120 honor graduates out of 288 total graduates were recognized as part of the school’s annual commencement ceremony on Doc Ayers Field. The day served as not just a celebration of the graduates participating, but also as a moment of reflection for those who could not be there.
Three classmates tragically died before reaching Saturday with their fellow students, two of them in the last year and a half. Katelyn Davis, Gracie Reed and Rashaun Cummings were all remembered with chairs in their honor among the graduates on the football field and a moment of silence initiated by class president Gracen McElwee during her welcome.
Class valedictorian Emme Arp and salutatorian Monserrat Alvarez-Paramo mentioned the obstacles this year’s graduates had placed in front of them throughout their high school careers, from adapting to high school, having to learn in the age of COVID, and having to face the loss of fellow classmates.
“I am so proud to be from Cedartown because of the amazing community I'm surrounded by every single day. Our town is a better support system than any of us could ever ask for, and I'm so grateful I get to call this little place home,” Arp said during her address.
“But what the past four years have taught me is that the future is not guaranteed for anyone,” she said, referencing tragic events similar to the one that occurred in a small Texas community a few days before Saturday’s ceremony.
“The future is full of unexpected twists and turns that all of us must become accustomed to. Of course, the future is full of amazing and exciting things for the group of graduates sitting in front of me today as well. Like continuing education or trade school, or maybe even jumping right into the workforce or military. Whatever the future may hold for you all, it is my responsibility to remind you to seize every moment.”
Alvarez-Paramo listed several challenges graduates were forced to overcome as well, including last March’s severe weather which saw a series of events occur at the high school seemingly at the same time.
“I'm pretty sure that no other school had a tornado, a power outage, a gas leak and an evacuation within one hour. Talk about obstacles,” Alvarez-Paramo said.
“My point in reminiscing about these difficult moments is to show you how far we have come, to show you how strong we are.
“Class of 2022, I asked you to continue pushing forward because we have done it before. Discover who you are so that you may show the world how great you can become.”