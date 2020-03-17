The City of Cedartown announced this afternoon they will be closing down city hall for the next two weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19, as of the end of business today.
"Essential functions including water services, public safety, public works and code enforcement will not be interrupted," the city wrote in a flyer posted at city hall and online. "Staff members will return calls in the same manner as if City Hall were open for access."
Additionally, those seeking building permits and business licenses will be done via appointment only. Those seeking water service can still complete their applications handled through the drive-thru window at city hall.
Payments for water service can be made over the phone, via the drive-thru window or in the drop box located beside the window or online at cedartownpay.com.
"We strongly urge customers to utilize the online payment system for their convenience," the statement read.
Those in need of services can call City Hall still at 770-748-3220, or find additional department numbers in the attached graphic.