City commission gets details on cryptomining facility

Work has already begun to prepare the property where a new cryptocurrency “mining” facility will be built on Second Street near Canal Street in Cedartown.

 Jeremy Stewart

Power grid requirements and sound mitigation efforts were the main topics of discussion during a presentation last week on a cryptomining operation planned for Cedartown.

The Cedartown City Commission heard from Olivia Wang of Coindamental Corp. at its February work session Monday, Feb. 6, about how her company was bringing a pipeline of the digital money market through Cedartown.

