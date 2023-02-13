Power grid requirements and sound mitigation efforts were the main topics of discussion during a presentation last week on a cryptomining operation planned for Cedartown.
The Cedartown City Commission heard from Olivia Wang of Coindamental Corp. at its February work session Monday, Feb. 6, about how her company was bringing a pipeline of the digital money market through Cedartown.
The unmanned facility, located at 325 S. Second St. across from CTS Industries near Ga. 100, will consist of eight metal containers on concrete pads that house computing equipment designed to run constantly to solve complex mathematical equations to earn cryptocurrency, in this case bitcoin.
Wang’s company then sells whatever cryptocurrency is earned on digital exchange platforms to buyers or markets.
Wang told the commissioners that she has worked to take precautions so the mistakes made by others in her industries won’t be repeated here.
“A lot of people in this industry have built a bad reputation. They went out to rural areas that don’t even have zoning regulations … and then they just drop everything and build everything up. And then once you go into operation people start complaining, and the county can’t do anything,” Wang said.
“I came into Cedartown knowing that there is zoning, there are rules and regulations that I have to follow.”
The land where the facility will be located is zoned light industrial on the city of Cedartown zoning maps and no rezoning or special use permits were required in order to build what Wang had proposed, according to City Manager Edward Guzman.
The facility will use approximately five megawatts of electricity, and Wang said she has already received approval from Georgia Power for the amount the facility will use and assured commissioners it will not cause any stress on the current power grid.
“This is what was just left on the grid that’s just available there. So essentially, if I don’t pick it up you can think of it as it’s gone to waste,” Wang said.
She explained that the annual power bill for the facility would be around $1.8 million before taxes. That would generate at least $54,000 a year for local municipalities through franchise and sales tax.
The operation of the equipment on site generates heat, so each container is equipped with an exhaust fan that runs constantly. This produces noise that Wang said will be dispersed and dampened to have as little effect on nearby residences as possible.
She referenced a noise level study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation stating that baseline background noise at the location is 55 to 69.9 decibels. Sound testing of similar facilities has shown that it falls in line with this range.
Wang said the exhaust fans on the containers will be facing south toward Ga. 100, also known as Canal Street, away from the homes located north of the property. She is also using sound absorbing materials installed around the exhaust fans to dampen the noise produced by another 50 to 80%.
With nearby residences located between 100 to 150 feet from the facility, the noise produced by the fans will be much less.
Wang said she hopes the facility will be completed and online in April, with local contractor E.A. Benefield in charge of construction and electric work by Rayburn Electric out of Rome.