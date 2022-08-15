Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome recently completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Command Course in Washington, D.C.
The NCC is specifically tailored to law enforcement agency heads who manage 50 or less sworn officers. Newsome was one of two Georgia chiefs selected for the course that took place July 10-16.
In order to be chosen for the command course, participating chiefs must first receive a nomination from an FBI agent.
“I was honored to receive a nomination and humbled when I was made aware that I had been selected to participate. This specialized course is designed for small-town chiefs and agency heads that aren’t able to leave their department for an extended amount of time to attend the 10-week FBI National Academy,” explains Newsome. “The NCC covers many of the same topics as the longer course, but presents it in an expedited fashion and brings together agencies who face similar issues.”
Newsome took part in training led by top advisors and those considered experts in their field, including a session on strategic leadership taught by Gen. John Kelly, retired Marine Corp four-star general and former White House chief of staff and Homeland Security secretary.
Additional courses included information relating to officer wellness, police equipment (weapons, ammunition and body armor), emotional intelligence, constitutional issues in policing, hostage rescue, social media management and image management, sleep solutions and a round table discussion that covered the top three policing issues identified by those selected for the 2022 NCC. Newsome stated that the most impactful session he took part in was focused on the prevention of police misconduct, avoiding policing mistakes, and promoting wellness and stress management within law enforcement agencies.
“The resources and information provided in the course were top-notch and relevant to small departments like ours,” Newsome said. “Through this course, I’ve established contacts and built networks with other chiefs who are faced with the same challenges that we deal with every day. It’s wonderful to have policing resources like this at your fingertips, basically, just an email or phone call away.”