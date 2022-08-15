Newsome completes FBI command course

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome (right) is pictured with Tim Dunham, assistant director of the FBI at the completion of the agency’s National Command Course in July.

 Contributed

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome recently completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Command Course in Washington, D.C.

The NCC is specifically tailored to law enforcement agency heads who manage 50 or less sworn officers. Newsome was one of two Georgia chiefs selected for the course that took place July 10-16.

