Cedartown Chick-fil-A taking shape

Brickwork is visible on the exterior of the new Chick-fil-A on Rome Highway in Cedartown as the location in front of Tractor Supply Company continues to take shape. A spring opening is planned for the restaurant, which will be the second in Polk County.
A forklift moves materials into position onto scaffolding surrounding the recently constructed building for the new Chick-fil-A in Cedartown.
Work on the windows and bricks on the exterior of the building continue at the new Cedartown Chick-fil-A location, which is expected to open later this year.
Progress on the Cedartown Chick-fil-A has been steady since work began in the final quarter of 2022, with workers recently starting on the brickwork on the exterior of the restaurant.
Located at 1610 Rome Highway, the building is in front of Tractor Supply Company on the northbound side of U.S. 27. Rockmart High School graduate Kristen Brannon returns home as owner and operator.
The restaurant is scheduled for a spring opening with a recent post on the location’s Facebook page announcing that they are hiring. Prospective employees can text “APPLYNOW” to 770-626-4622 or search “Chick-fil-A Cedartown” on Facebook for a link.
The restaurant is in one of the most well-traveled areas of Cedartown, with traffic to and from Rome and points north traveling along the Cedartown Bypass that begins south of downtown and connects those traveling up from Haralson and Carroll counties.