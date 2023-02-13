Cedartown Chick-fil-A taking shape

Progress on the Cedartown Chick-fil-A has been steady since work began in the final quarter of 2022, with workers recently starting on the brickwork on the exterior of the restaurant.

Located at 1610 Rome Highway, the building is in front of Tractor Supply Company on the northbound side of U.S. 27. Rockmart High School graduate Kristen Brannon returns home as owner and operator.

