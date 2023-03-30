Cedartown Chick-fil-A opens its doors for guests

The wait is over.

After months of speculation followed by its much-anticipated construction, Cedartown is now home to a Chick-fil-A restaurant as team members opened its doors Thursday morning for its first official day of serving guests.

Cedartown Chick-fil-A opens its doors for guests

Team members were ready to serve guests at the new Chick-fil-A in Cedartown on Thursday, March 30.
Cedartown Chick-fil-A opens its doors for guests

Cedartown and Polk County leaders join Chick-fil-A Cedartown owner/operator Kristen Brannon for the restaurant's ribbon cutting Thursday, March 30.
Cedartown Chick-fil-A opens its doors for guests

Chick-fil-A corporate trainer Nicole Sills serves chicken sandwiches to guests at the ribbon cutting for the restaurant's new location in Cedartown on Thursday, March 30.
