The wait is over.
After months of speculation followed by its much-anticipated construction, Cedartown is now home to a Chick-fil-A restaurant as team members opened its doors Thursday morning for its first official day of serving guests.
Vehicles were reportedly already waiting in line at 5:45 a.m. to go through the location’s drive-thru, even though the restaurant doesn’t open until 6:30 a.m.
Cody Fortune with the Chick-fil-A Corporate Support Center told the group gathered for the location’s ribbon cutting ceremony he wasn’t surprised one bit as local support helped the new location become a reality.
"Cedartown has waited long enough I think," Fortune said. "We finally have a Chick-fil-A open in Cedartown, Georgia. So that's amazing."
Located at 1610 Rome Highway just north of the Cedartown Bypass, construction on the restaurant began last October with Rockmart native Kristen Brannon chosen as the location’s independent franchised owner/operator.
She said the sight when she arrived for work Thursday morning reminded her of how much her and her family have appreciated the community in the build-up to the grand opening.
"Seeing the turnout, the support from the community ... that early knowing that they were going to wait 30 minutes until the doors opened was just a surreal feeling. We're just so grateful for all the support both from the city as well and the local area operators. It feels like all the hard work has come to fruition,” Brannon said.
She was able to thank many of those who helped out in person Thursday as Cedartown and Polk County leaders joined family members for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting.
Brannon will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
“I am excited to be closer to family and serve the Polk County community that I grew up in,” Brannon said in a release from Chick-fil-A. “I know what it’s like to reside in a small town and I am eager to give back in various ways, including team member investment, community giving and treating residents with kindness.”
Her husband, Tyler Brannon, will oversee all operational systems at the restaurant, including kitchen production, maintenance and inventory. Outside of the restaurant, Brannon and her husband love spending time with their two-year-old son, Gaines. She was previously the operator of the Chick-fil-A in the Valdosta Mall.
Fortune noted that the first standalone Chick-fil-A opened in 1967 in the Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, and Brannon’s experience leading a mall Chick-fil-A location gives her a glimpse into the beginnings of the company and where it is headed.
"She understands the legacy and growth of the business model over time," he said.
Brannon said her close ties with not only Polk County but also the surrounding area will play a big role in her leadership, from working with relatives to seeing her loved ones come into the restaurant.
“It's a huge blessing to serve the community and because I grew up here I feel like I can better serve them because I know their needs. And in addition to that, I can be working one day and look up to see my dad or my aunt come in, and that's just a huge blessing that I never thought would happen,” Brannon said.
In celebration of the opening, the restaurant recognized 100 local heroes making an impact in the Cedartown area this week by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. Brannon delivered the rewards to the Life Matters Outreach Pregnancy Center, Cedartown Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, One Door Polk/Polk Family Connection and the Cedartown Fire Department.
Also, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Polk County area to aid in the fight against hunger.
Brannon’s restaurant also plans to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.
The Chick-fil-A in Cedartown is the second location in Polk County for the restaurant known for its chicken sandwich and being closed on Sundays to allow employees to rest and worship if they choose.
Rockmart’s Chick-fil-A opened in 2017 with owner and operator Zach Thomas. He has since gone on to spearhead leadership development programs for Polk County schools and become a part of the county business community.