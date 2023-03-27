Cedartown Chick-fil-A announces opening date

The Cedartown Chick-fil-A at 1610 Rome Highway will open its doors on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 a.m.

 Chick-fil-A

The wait is almost over for Cedartown residents to be able to visit their very own Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The popular chain announced Monday the new location will open its doors to customers Thursday, March 30, with normal operating hours of 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Polk County native Kristen Brannon is the owner/operator of the Cedartown Chick-fil-A. She and her husband, Tyler Brannon, are working together to oversee the day-to-day operations.
