The wait is almost over for Cedartown residents to be able to visit their very own Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The popular chain announced Monday the new location will open its doors to customers Thursday, March 30, with normal operating hours of 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Located at 1610 Rome Highway just north of the Cedartown Bypass, the restaurant has been under construction since last October with Rockmart native Kristen Brannon chosen as the location’s independent franchised owner/operator.
Brannon will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
“I am excited to be closer to family and serve the Polk County community that I grew up in,” Brannon said in a release from Chick-fil-A. “I know what it’s like to reside in a small town and I am eager to give back in various ways, including team member investment, community giving and treating residents with kindness.”
While pursuing her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Truett McConnell College, Brannon worked as a camp counselor and speaker at WinShape Camps. She also worked as an admissions counselor at the school.
Her husband, Tyler Brannon, will oversee all operational systems at the restaurant, including kitchen production, maintenance and inventory. Outside of the restaurant, Brannon and her husband love spending time with their two-year-old son, Gaines. She was previously the operator of the Chick-fil-A in the Valdosta Mall.
In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant, according to a release. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Polk County area to aid in the fight against hunger.
In addition, Chick-fil-A Cedartown is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Cedartown area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Brannon’s restaurant also plans to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.
To date, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.
The Cedartown Chick-fil-A is the second location in Polk County for the restaurant known for its chicken sandwich and being closed on Sundays to allow employees to rest and worship if they choose.
Rockmart’s Chick-fil-A opened in 2017 with owner and operator Zach Thomas. He has since gone on to spearhead leadership development programs for Polk County schools and become a part of the county business community.
Guests of Chick-fil-A Cedartown will be able to place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards.