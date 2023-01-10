Cedartown business prints shirts for UGA national championship

The Cedarstream Company's Jesse Cook (left) and Hunter Ward pose with the two shirts printed by the Cedartown business celebrating UGA's national championship.

 Contributed

While Georgia football fans were basking in the glow of a dominant win in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, the employees of one Cedartown business were hard at work.

The Cedarstream Company printed two shirt designs marking the Bulldogs’ victory starting late Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday to fulfill their order and have the merchandise shipped out to stores near and far.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In