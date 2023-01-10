Cedartown business prints shirts for UGA national championship

While Georgia football fans were basking in the glow of a dominant win in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, the employees of one Cedartown business were hard at work.
The Cedarstream Company printed two shirt designs marking the Bulldogs’ victory starting late Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday to fulfill their order and have the merchandise shipped out to stores near and far.
Jenny Burch, vice president of marketing at Cedarstream, said they printed the shirts for the Nike brand and were chosen because of their capacity and consistency with fulfilling large orders quickly.
“We have one of the largest print shops in the southeast. When people are looking to fulfill big contracts like this quickly they are not only looking for someone who does great quality work and who is trustworthy … they want someone who can produce 15,000 shirts as fast as possible under one roof,” Burch said.
Making shirts for big sporting events is nothing new for Cedarstream. The company, co-owned locally by Jamie Morris and his wife, Darcy Morris, has printed shirts for the Super Bowl and when the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series.
Burch said they have a dedicated group of employees who are willing to jump in and do whatever is necessary to make a job a success. Many, including owner Jamie Morris, worked most of Monday and didn’t leave until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“Our success is a direct reflection of the amazing men and women who work at Cedarstream," Burch said.
“Lastly, this project in particular was extra special to us because it’s our home state football team and most of us cheer for the Bulldogs! It’s always fun to print jobs like this, but when it’s the Braves or Bulldogs it’s extra special for us.”