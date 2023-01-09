Cedartown awarded grant to return trees to Northview Cemetery

The tall and flowering trees that once inhabited Northview Cemetery in Cedartown will return thanks to a grant awarded to the city of Cedartown through the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission.
The city was awarded one of the 2022 grants through the groups’ ReLeaf Program totaling $7,000 and has been at work planting new trees in the city-owned cemetery to replace the ones toppled or destroyed by extreme straight-line winds during storms in March of 2021.
The ReLeaf Program is a grant opportunity designed to help communities replant trees that have been damaged or destroyed through storms.
Since receiving the grant money, 31 trees have been replanted inside the cemetery. Trees that were planted include magnolias, crepe myrtles, evergreens and black gum.
In addition to tree planting for storm recovery, the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing storm water runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands.
Georgia ReLeaf is currently funded through individual and corporate contributions and with major financial support from the Georgia Forestry Commission through funding from the U.S. Forest Service.