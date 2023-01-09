Cedartown awarded grant to return trees to Northview Cemetery

Cedartown city public works employees install one of the new trees in Northview Cemetery purchased through the help of a grant from the Georgia Tree Council and Georgia Forestry Commission.

 City of Cedartown

The tall and flowering trees that once inhabited Northview Cemetery in Cedartown will return thanks to a grant awarded to the city of Cedartown through the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The city was awarded one of the 2022 grants through the groups’ ReLeaf Program totaling $7,000 and has been at work planting new trees in the city-owned cemetery to replace the ones toppled or destroyed by extreme straight-line winds during storms in March of 2021.

Polk County pelted with string of severe storms

This March 25, 2021, photo shows a toppled tree in Cedartown's Northview Cemetery after a series of powerful storms moved through the area that afternoon, causing widespread power outages.
