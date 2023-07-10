Crews work on the future site of a Mavis Tires & Brakes auto service center on Rome Highway in Cedartown near Tractor Supply Co. and Chick-fil-A.
The basis of the exterior of the new Jack’s on North Main Street in Cedartown is completed as work continues on the new fast food restaurant located on the site of the former Family Dollar.
Signage is already in place at the new Pizza Hut location in Rockmart on Piedmont Avenue just behind the original location, which will be torn down to build a Burger King.
Sights of construction equipment and new buildings are more and more common in Polk County as developers have focused on two key corridors to launch commercial developments.
The Rome Highway area in Cedartown just north of the Cedartown Bypass, which is U.S. Highway 27, has already seen an increase in new businesses in the last two years, from Wendy’s to Chick-fil-A.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.