Members of the Cedar Valley Church of Christ presented a “Paramedic Prayer” plaque and special cake to Jeffrey Davis and Savannah Calhoun at AdventHealth Redmond EMS Station 4 in Cedartown. Church members shown are Kyle Tanner, Darla Tanner, Mike Worthington and Kathy Haney.
Each year around Valentine’s Day, the Cedar Valley Church of Christ does its “Spread the Love” project to recognize different groups of people who serve the community on a daily basis. This year was a chance to spotlight two special groups.
This year, the church’s members chose to honor the communication officers of the Polk County 911 and the AdventHealth Redmond EMS staff that serve the east and west sides of Polk County.
Church members Kyle Tanner, Darla Tanner, Mike Worthington and Kathy Haney presented a personalized American Flag plaque to Polk County 911 with a prayer inscribed specifically tailored to the agency. The plaque was presented to Interim Director Tandra Owens and supervisor Candie Guttery.
A “Paramedic Prayer” plaque was presented to Jeffrey Davis and Savannah Calhoun at AdventHealth Redmond EMS Station 4 in Cedartown by the same members of the church. An identical plaque was also presented to Hobie Altman and Dakota Warner at Station 5 in Rockmart by Don Tanner and Rita Tanner.
Both EMS stations were also presented a special cake and cookies for all the EMS groups to enjoy for Valentine’s Day.
“It was a pleasure to meet these individuals and to recognize their very important contributions — some of them representing life and death — and we are honored they allowed us the privilege to do so,” said Rita Tanner, a member of Cedar Valley Church of Christ who helps organize the program.
This is the seventh year for the project. The church has recognized several different groups in the past including local and state law enforcement, the Cedartown Fire Department, Atrium Health Floyd nurses and emergency staff, and special education teachers.