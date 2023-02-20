Church continues tradition of spreading love to community

Each year around Valentine’s Day, the Cedar Valley Church of Christ does its “Spread the Love” project to recognize different groups of people who serve the community on a daily basis. This year was a chance to spotlight two special groups.

This year, the church’s members chose to honor the communication officers of the Polk County 911 and the AdventHealth Redmond EMS staff that serve the east and west sides of Polk County.

Members of the Cedar Valley Church of Christ presented a “Paramedic Prayer” plaque and special cake to Jeffrey Davis and Savannah Calhoun at AdventHealth Redmond EMS Station 4 in Cedartown. Church members shown are Kyle Tanner, Darla Tanner, Mike Worthington and Kathy Haney.
Hobie Altman and Dakota Warner hold the plaque presented to AdventHealth Redmond EMS Station 5 in Rockmart by members of the Cedar Valley Church of Christ.
