The traditional rite of spring in Polk County returns this weekend as the Cedar Valley Arts Festival sets up in Peek Park in Cedartown with a chance for visitors to see local artisans, hear live music and have fun.
In its 57th year, the Cedar Valley Arts Festival is a project of the Cedartown Junior Service League. This year’s festival will run Friday through Sunday, with the festival open from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Special events will take place throughout the weekend, including the annual 5K/10K road race Saturday at 8 a.m.
This year will also include the return of several vendors, both old and new, as well as Polk County school children’s artwork on display on the fences around the park’s tennis courts.
“Every school in Polk County is asked to enter art work for their students. Each piece of artwork is collected, laminated, and taped in order to be hung on the tennis courts. Vendors will be asked to complete applications to ensure we have enough variety for the attendees.” said Laura Brady, arts festival chair for the Cedartown Junior Service League.
This year, there will be over 20 new vendors, including Tangled in Tradition, a unique journal, notebook, and planner maker, Cove Co., a candle company, Blooms by B, a flower shop, and many others.
Of course, there will also be many returning vendors, too. These will include Khayman Elizabeth Pearls, A Nurse’s Way, and so many more. The festival will also be showcasing various new food options, and plenty of live entertainment.
Some of the festival’s highlights will be the Isaac Streetman Band, which will be performing on Friday night, the Car Show on Saturday, a dog show on Sunday, and live entertainment each day. To learn more, visit the Cedartown Junior Service League on Facebook or visit cedarvalleyartsfestival.com.
This festival is so much more than just an annual event to the people in Cedartown. It is an opportunity to show exactly what art means to the City of Cedartown and Polk County as a whole.
This festival is a great opportunity to bring the Polk community together, as so many people come out to enjoy the fun and see what the vendors have to offer. But that’s not all. The festival also allows people not in Polk County to see what all we have to offer, experience the talent of the community, and enjoy the natural beauty of Peek Park.
“This event gives families time to spend together in the park, and gives the Cedartown Junior Service League a chance to serve our community and families. The mission of the Cedartown Junior Service League is to provide for the children in our communities,” said Brady.
The ladies of the Cedartown Junior Service League encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the fun of the annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival.