Cedar Valley Arts Festival dodges wet weather as crowds return

As with any April weekend in Georgia, the weather kept the organizers of the 58th Annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival on their toes. But the sun came out exactly when it was needed.

Rainy early mornings gave way to dry conditions for both days of the arts and crafts festival in Cedartown’s Peek Park as crowds arrived Saturday and Sunday to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of the event, presented by the Cedartown Junior Service League.

Rhett Tillery holds a pinwheel in position to catch the wind as he rides the swings at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Two girls search through the thousands of pieces of art created by Polk County students that were on display at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
