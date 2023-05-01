Jeanette Liner (right) inspects a piece created by Melissa Cook (left) while talking with her at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29. The annual event is presented by the Cedartown Junior Service League.
Addie Worthington (left) and Joelle Little pose for a picture together next the the Cedartown Junior Service League flower booth at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Jeremy Stewart
Birdhouses created by Terry and Diane Benefield are displayed at their booth at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Visitors walk past vendors along a path during the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Megan Hartley's dog Oliver enjoys the view while his owners browse the items in a vendor's booth at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Members of the Second Steps Studio dance academy perform for the crowds at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
Visitors walk past some of the artwork created by Polk County students at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park in Cedartown on Saturday, April 29.
As with any April weekend in Georgia, the weather kept the organizers of the 58th Annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival on their toes. But the sun came out exactly when it was needed.
Rainy early mornings gave way to dry conditions for both days of the arts and crafts festival in Cedartown’s Peek Park as crowds arrived Saturday and Sunday to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of the event, presented by the Cedartown Junior Service League.
The traditional spring event featured several vendors from around the region, along with local civic groups and artists, as well as plenty of food vendors to appeal to nearly any appetite.
Musical acts and local dance academies performed for guests in the park’s fountain amphitheater, and more than 4,000 Polk County students had their artwork on display around the park’s tennis courts. First-place winners for each class were recognized during a special presentation Saturday afternoon.
Among the vendors were Terry and Diane Benefield from Heflin, Alabama, who had ornate birdhouses and wrought iron yard art for purchase. It was their first time as vendors at Cedar Valley.
“It’s been great,” Diane Benefield said around lunchtime Saturday. “The weather is beautiful. The people have been nice. It’s why we enjoy doing this. It’s just as much about the people watching as it is selling our items.”
Jeanette Liner of Ruskin, Florida, came to the festival Saturday with relatives and took the opportunity to pick up a couple pieces from artist Melissa Cook to add to her yard art collection.
“Oh, I have them in my yard and plastered all around my house,” Liner said. “I got two pieces here. … And I’m not done yet.”
The Cedar Valley Arts Festival serves as one of the main fundraisers for the CJSL, which serves the children of Polk County through several programs, including hearing/vision screenings at each school and free clinics that provide glasses, hearing aids, and dental care.