Those who want to enjoy a good cigar and a cold brew now have Cedar and Smoke Cigars to visit in Cedartown.
Owner Paul Coley decided to keep the trademark name of the former restaurant and apply it to his new tobacconist shop and bar at 110 Herbert Street, and opened the doors to the public last week for the first time.
Cedar and Smoke Cigars is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but will stay open later if patrons are still hanging out, Coley said. Hours on Fridays and Saturdays are open from 11 a.m. to midnight.
He said the business did well in its first week open to the public.
"We hit our projected target for our opening week," Coley said.
Those interested in renting a locker can do so on an annual basis for $500, which allows them membership perks like being able to keep a bottle of liquor to enjoy at the bar - Coley is required to pour it and once opened it can't leave the store - and also first dibs on premium, rare cigars.
Members who join also get a discount on house cigars as well. There's only 12 spots available for a locker, so Coley said to act fast before they are all rented out for the year.
Those interested in finding out more about becoming a member can contact Coley at Cedar and Smoke Cigar at (678) 901-0185. Visit their Facebook to find out about new inventory as well at facebook.com/Cedar-Smoke-Cigars-102349398049881/.