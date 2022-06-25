A Rockmart man remained in jail without bond after a large amount of cash and drugs were found in the sports SUV he was driving that wrecked following a short pursuit by Polk County Police.
According to Polk County Police:
Jeffery Edward Hodges, 35, was driving a white 2012 Porsche Cayenne south on U.S. 27 near Lewis Road north of Cedartown on Friday afternoon when he was detected to be traveling 84 mph in a 60 mph zone.
A Polk County officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Hodges continued to lead police on a shorter chase that ended a little farther south when the vehicle wrecked near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Creek Road.
Hodges was taken into custody without incident and the ensuing investigation uncovered $59,138 and around 100 ecstasy pills.
Also seized were approximately six ounces of suspected cocaine, approximately eight ounces of suspected marijuana, 25 prescription pills and a 9mm Glock 26 handgun.
Hodges is charged with felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine and 25 counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
He is also charged with possession of ecstasy, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, trafficking in ecstasy, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree forgery, as well as several traffic violations.