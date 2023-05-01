CASA holds candlelight vigil for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is publicized by many organizations through the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign that sees pinwheel “gardens” pop up in communities throughout the month.
Dean Nissen (left) and his wife, Karen Nissen, participate in a candlelight vigil marking Child Abuse Prevention Month in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown on Tuesday, April 25.
Jeremy Stewart
The mission to provide a safe haven for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Polk County is a community effort.
That was the message of those who spoke at a candlelight vigil held last Tuesday recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Presented by CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties Inc., the vigil saw supporters and advocates gather in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown to increase awareness of the work being done to help children in abusive and neglectful environments.
“Everybody knows about children who are placed in foster care, how they may have been victims of abuse or neglect. This is not only for those kids. This is for the kids that we don’t know about,” said Lisa Dowda, Executive Director of CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties.
“We’re standing here in the middle of town and probably we can all throw a rock and hit a child that is suffering in some kind of way.”
CASA stands for court-appointed special advocates, and the organization recruits and trains volunteers to be advocates for children in foster care or dependency issues in the court system.
Juvenile Court Judge Crystal Bice, who serves the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit which includes Polk and Haralson counties, explained how her office has been helping to create a risk-reduction program that allows anyone to be able to report that a child may be suffering from neglect or abuse and have them reviewed and decide if there needs to be any action taken.
“It’s not just dependency cases, it’s cases of neglect. There are a whole host of kids that we haven’t even found that are suffering from this abuse. And it is really important that the community stay aware and look out for those signs,” Bice said.
“The earlier that we can intervene and the quicker that we can report those things, the better.”
Bice reminded those in attendance that anyone can report child abuse or neglect and remain anonymous by calling 1-855-GA-CHILD.
CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties holds the candlelight vigil annually, but this was the first time in recent years that they held the event in Polk County.