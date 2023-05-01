CASA holds candlelight vigil for Child Abuse Prevention Month

The mission to provide a safe haven for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Polk County is a community effort.

That was the message of those who spoke at a candlelight vigil held last Tuesday recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA holds candlelight vigil for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Haralson and Polk County Chief Juvenile Court Judge Crystal Bice speaks at the CASA candlelight vigil in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown on Tuesday, April 25.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In