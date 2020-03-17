The following statement was submitted to the Standard Journal from Cartersville Medical Center on their no visitor policy.
Cartersville Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. We have had 16 positive COVID-19 patients and five remain as inpatients.
There are 53 patients in house awaiting test results; 33 patients did not require hospitalization and were discharged home following CDC and Public Health guidance for self-quarantine.
We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.
We continue reinforcing infection prevention protocols and screening procedures at hospital entrances as a proactive measure. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.
Currently, a “No Visitor” policy is in effect with the following exceptions and allowances:
• Pediatric Patients – 1 Parent or Caregiver
• OB Patients – 1 Birthing or Care Partner
• Outpatient Surgery or Outpatient Testing – 1 Caregiver
Other exceptions will be considered on a case by case basis. Cartersville Medical Center encourages alternative communication with patients such as phone, FaceTime, text or email during this time.
Maintaining a safe environment for our patients, colleagues and community is of the highest priority.