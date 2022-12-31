Carroll EMC awards $90k in Bright Ideas Grants

Susan Morris was one of two teachers at Van Wert Elementary School to be selected for a Bright Idea grant. Her and her students will be studying marine biology, geology and zoology with the funds received.
Representatives of Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) surprised 110 educators in their classroom with Bright Ideas grants the first week of December. Checks were hand-delivered to 43 schools in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding and Polk counties, totaling $90,609.
Grants of up to $1,000 are made available each year to public school educators teaching students in grades pre-K through 12 who are also served by the cooperative. All classroom subjects are eligible for funding including but not limited to science, technology, engineering, arts, math and social studies.
Those who received the grants for 2022 include James Hurst and Cristi Gober at Eastside Elementary; Daniel O'Neal, Dorothy Cowan and Michael Ferguson at Cedartown High School; Madison Bentley at Cedartown Middle School; Tonya Cochran at Polk County College and Career Academy; Susan Morris and Paige McDowell at Van Wert Elementary; and Honesty Armer at Youngs Grove Elementary.
“Reading through the applications, it’s so obvious the passion these teachers have for what they do,” said Jeffrey Vance, Carroll EMC Foundation Trustee. “The students are lucky to be a part of their classroom and have someone willing to go beyond the expected to make learning fun.”
To be considered for a Bright Ideas grant, teachers must submit an online application outlining, in detail, their classroom project and the expected budget. Projects should be creative and must create an enriching learning environment for students. All applications are judged blindly by the cooperative’s Foundation Trustees when the cycle closes.
“We know teachers have busy schedules,” continued Vance. “Even if it means spending a few minutes on the application over several days, we encourage them to apply. It’s free money that will benefit hundreds of students.”
Bright Ideas grants are funded through the generous donations of Carroll EMC Members who participate in Operation Round Up, a program where they elect to “round-up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar. The program is governed by the cooperative’s Foundation Trustees and funds a variety of community service projects including Bright Ideas, Impact Grants, student scholarships, and many health and human services programs.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 53,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.