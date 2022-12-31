Carroll EMC awards $90k in Bright Ideas Grants

Susan Morris was one of two teachers at Van Wert Elementary School to be selected for a Bright Idea grant. Her and her students will be studying marine biology, geology and zoology with the funds received.

Representatives of Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) surprised 110 educators in their classroom with Bright Ideas grants the first week of December. Checks were hand-delivered to 43 schools in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding and Polk counties, totaling $90,609.

Grants of up to $1,000 are made available each year to public school educators teaching students in grades pre-K through 12 who are also served by the cooperative. All classroom subjects are eligible for funding including but not limited to science, technology, engineering, arts, math and social studies.

