It is often found flying around the eaves of homes, and boring holes in wood. This insect is commonly called a carpenter bee.
The carpenter bee becomes destructive by tunneling into solid wood of poles, fences, and buildings. The tunnels may extend to a depth of a foot or more and are divided into cells by partitions made of sawdust or plant fragments cemented together by their saliva.
The food for the young is primarily pollen. These bees, which can sting, are a nuisance for about six weeks during April and May. These bees are considered pollinators.
Indications are that wood surfaces painted with oil base paints are not attacked. As an aid for control, you may wish to paint the eaves, under wooden steps, under porch railings and other surfaces prone to attack.
The following insecticide recommendations should provide some relief from the carpenter bee. Spray walls and nesting sites with a jet spray aerosol. Treat the nest in late evenings when all bees have settled for the night. Then, patch up the holes.
Remember to follow all directions, restrictions, and precautions on pesticide labels. It is dangerous, wasteful, and illegal to do otherwise.
