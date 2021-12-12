An update to the system that includes the state’s database for vehicle registration and tags will cause some services to be down for four days at the end of the month and into the new year.
Polk County Tax Commissioner Amanda Lindsey issued a release stating that the county, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Revenue, will upgrade its Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System Motor Vehicles System.
The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and lasting through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Vehicle owners with tag expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. to avoid delays.
During the update, all Georgia county tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions. Also, all online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Dec. 30.
Dealers still will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits over New Year’s weekend.
Law enforcement will also still have access to motor vehicle records during the update.
Note that Polk County government offices will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. For more information on payments and upcoming scheduling changes visit the Polk County tag office website at polkcountypay.com.