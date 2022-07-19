Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts Junior and Senior Company has officially been invited by NASCAR and is performing at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Oct. 2, and Polk County is invited to join them.
The public can visit https://fevo.me/capa to get half-price tickets for the race and to enjoy CAPA’s performance on the main midway stage at Talladega prior to the Yellawood 500. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 16.
This special rate is available for CAPA supporters, and a portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated back to the studio. All tickets for Sunday also include entry into our Saturday night infield concert (artist to be announced).
Parking is free, but premium parking is available for purchase as well.
Those participating with the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts Company are Lainie Landrum, Sophia Brooks, Denver Cook, Maite Cabrera, Kendall Chancey, Alexys Carter, Reese Denton, Mollie Johnson, Katelyn Smith, Caroline Stoll, Jesse Stoll, Alexis Turner, Tristen Wallace, Peyton McCord, Ava Tanner, AnnaBelle Anderson, Sydnee Shelton, Kimora McCombs, Mila Boatfield, Emmarie Boatfield and Lisa Hopkins.
The company is under the direction of Denise Davis Johnson, Tori Hughes and Haley Livengood.
The Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts is also accepting registration for its 2022-23 school term. Registration Open House is Saturday, July 24th, at the Academy studio located at 423 S. Main Street in downtown Cedartown. Classes offered are: Tap, Ballet, Lyrical, Pointe, Jazz, HipHop, AcroTumbling.
The academy has a very qualified and exceptional staff to teach in all areas of dance.
Johnson co- founded the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts with Sharon Keahey Roddy in 1983. It was at that time when competitions began and Denise and Sharon entered teams into competitions for dance line and show teams through Drum Majorettes of America. There the teams won national titles for three consecutive years. Then in 1985 Denise became the sole owner of the performing arts school.
In late 2000 the Academy closed due to unforeseen circumstances and emergency health issues. The Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts reopened in 2017 with a dynamic staff of teachers, along with performances to enhance the students skills and competitions.
Hughes begins her fifth season teaching at Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts. Tori has been dancing since age 3, starting with Johnson in 1993. She took classes and taught tap and jazz at Rome Civic Ballet for a combined 15+ years. Tori is trained in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, pointe and modern.
Livengood is back with Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts for her fourth season. She has rejoined the Academy after attending UAB and Jacksonville State University. Livengood is a national dance champion with many dance competitions and is presently an NBA Atlanta Hawks Dancer. She has taught for many years in Alabama and Georgia as well as being a dance competition coach with award-winning teams.
Shelby Sharp is new to the staff. She is a native from Alabama with an extensive background in dance. While teaching at Cedartown Academy she also teaches in Alabama. She will also be teaching Ballet, Tap, Jazz, and Lyrical .
If you would like more information about Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts, please feel free to contact Denise Davis Johnson at 470-222-9005.