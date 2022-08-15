Three people familiar with justice and the legal system made their intentions to run for Polk County probate judge official last week during qualifying for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Tony Brazier last month.
Current interim probate judge Shayne Green qualified on the first day of qualifying at the Polk County Elections Office on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was followed by longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan and local attorney Bobby Brooks.
Brazier signed the agreement with the Judicial Qualifications Commission in exchange for the state agency dropping an investigation into the operations of his office. None of the allegations were substantiated before the investigation was suspended. Brazier agreed to resign his post and not seek elected office in the future.
While probate judge is one of the offices that normally has a primary and candidates declare for a political party, Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck explained that none of the qualified candidates will be identified by party because of the nature of the special election and the absence of a primary.
However, a candidate must receive 50% plus-one of the total vote in order to win the office. If no candidate receives a majority then the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff to be held Dec. 6.
Beck also explained that while Green was not elected to the position, her role as interim probate judge since Brazier’s resignation does classify her as the incumbent. She has been in the probate office for more than 10 years and served as assistant probate judge most recently.
Brooks has run for probate judge before, most recently against Brazier in 2020. He was narrowly defeated in that year’s primary election. Sullivan has served in leadership positions at the sheriff’s office during his time there and ran for sheriff in 2012 before losing to current sheriff Johnny Moats.
The winner of the probate judge election will be sworn in immediately after results are certified by the county elections board.