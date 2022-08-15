Three people familiar with justice and the legal system made their intentions to run for Polk County probate judge official last week during qualifying for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Tony Brazier last month.

Current interim probate judge Shayne Green qualified on the first day of qualifying at the Polk County Elections Office on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was followed by longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan and local attorney Bobby Brooks.

