The 14th Congressional District primary is packed with candidates, and people in the Paulding and surrounding areas will get a chance to hear from them during a forthcoming event thanks to several area Republican organizations.
Chattahoochee Technical College will host the event at their auditorium at the Paulding County campus on March 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free to the event, and those interested can find the campus at 400 Nathan Dean Blvd, Dallas.
Already confirmed participants in the GOP-sponsored event include Dr. John Barge, Ben Bullock, Rep. Kevin Cooke, Dr. John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree and Matt Laughridge.
The moderator for the debate is Louie Hunter, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office legislative liaison. Panelists who will be questioning the field of candidates are Alicia Adams, Adam Pipkin, Fred Kittle and Toria Morgan.
Several GOP organizations are sponsoring the debate and include the Paulding County GOP, the Paulding President's team, the Paulding County Young Republicans, the Floyd County Republican Women, the Haralson County Republican Women and the Haralson County Republican Party.